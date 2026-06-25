Nearly 4 in 5 Singapore adults with anxiety or depression don't seek professional help: Duke-NUS study
But most are open to receiving support from peers, highlighting that informal, community-based support could help address unmet mental health needs, according to the findings.
SINGAPORE: Nearly four in five adults in Singapore living with anxiety or depression have not sought professional help, a study by Duke-NUS Medical School has found.
However, most are open to receiving support from peers, highlighting that informal, community-based support could help address unmet mental health needs, according to the findings published in the Singapore Medical Journal last month.
The study drew on data from an online survey of 350 adults experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression, conducted as part of a broader initiative examining the economic impact of these mental health conditions, Duke-NUS said on Tuesday (Jun 23).
WHY MANY STAY SILENT
Researchers from Duke-NUS and its collaborators, including the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), found that 77 per cent of respondents had not sought care from mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists or social workers.
Associate Professor Daniel Fung, senior consultant at IMH’s department of developmental psychiatry, told CNA that concerns about privacy and confidentiality remain major barriers to seeking help.
“There is still a fair bit of stigma and fear of judgement in regards to mental illnesses, because it's perceived as a kind of a weakness in the individual,” added Assoc Prof Fung, a co-author of the study.
“Particularly in workplaces, people are a bit more cautious about letting their colleagues or their employers know, because they feel that their jobs might be affected. Sometimes, people also normalise the symptoms of a disorder.”
He noted that generally, many people in Asian cultures tend to be more reserved about sharing personal and emotional struggles, viewing such matters as "very personal and private" rather than something to be openly discussed.
Despite the reluctance to seek professional help, 62 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to receive support from peers with similar backgrounds or lived experiences.
The study also found that 51 per cent preferred one-on-one peer support over group-based interactions, while 43 per cent would be more comfortable receiving help virtually.
WHO EMBRACES PEER SUPPORT
Researchers also identified several factors that influence willingness to receive peer support.
Younger adults are typically more open to peer-based care, likely reflecting greater awareness of and openness towards mental health issues, according to the study.
Adults who had previously sought professional help are also more likely to welcome peer support, suggesting that informal and formal care may be complementary rather than mutually exclusive.
Meanwhile, respondents in white-collar managerial roles, such as managers and directors, are more open to seeking informal support than those in non-managerial positions, such as clerical support staff and sales workers.
Researchers said this could be due to higher health literacy, greater work-related stress and fewer peer support networks at senior levels.
They added that the findings could help shape programmes that better respond to people's needs.
Professor Eric Finkelstein, executive director of the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS, said mental health support is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
The study’s co-author added that programmes and networks must be thoughtfully designed, highlighting peer support as a key component of effective mental healthcare.
“Peers can be invaluable, certainly during crises, to help stabilise individuals, to provide hope, (and) to provide encouragement,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.
Still, Prof Finkelstein stressed that peer support cannot replace professional care.
“If the peer can help and encourage you to go get access (to a mental health professional) and act as a complement, then I think that's really a great thing, and can actually make formal care even more effective,” he said.
PEER SUPPORT IN ACTION
Peer supporters say outreach often happens naturally and not always through formal channels.
Dr Sven Petersen, a peer staff supporter at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said such conversations often begin in everyday situations.
A quick chat with a colleague who seems troubled or an informal conversation over lunch can create the space for someone to open up about their struggles, said the principal research scientist of the cancer and stem cell biology programme at Duke-NUS.
Dr Petersen joined the NUS’ peer support system – which aims to help create a community of care for colleagues in need – a few years ago after his own experience with depression and anorexia during his academic journey.
Peer staff supporters undergo training to equip them with the skills needed to support colleagues in distress, including learning how to approach and engage them appropriately.
“When someone talks to me, I would never share it with anyone else. It stays with me, between me and that person,” said Dr Petersen.
“This is the important part, that some people just can vent and they can talk about their problems without being worried about any consequences, without necessarily seeking any solution.”