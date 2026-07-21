Metro Singapore's history: From Hollywood-inspired name to Orchard Road heyday and final closures

SINGAPORE: After 70 years in Singapore, Metro is set to embark on a new chapter.

The department store giant will shutter its last two remaining department stores in Paragon and Causeway Point malls in a bid to move away from traditional large-format stores.

CNA traces Metro's history from a small textile shop to becoming a household name.

The early years

Before it started operating in Singapore, Metro already had a store in Surabaya, Indonesia in 1953. A second store in 1955 was later dissolved when growing anti-Chinese sentiments in Indonesia were thought to affect business.

Its founder, the late Indonesian entrepreneur Ong Tjoe Kim, then decided to restart the business in Singapore, he said in an oral history interview with the National Archives of Singapore.

In 1957, he opened the first store here at 72 High Street (between Hill Street and North Bridge Road), which was a two-storey shophouse measuring merely 250 sq m.

He chose the location because he thought it was more upmarket than Chinatown.