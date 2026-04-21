Businesses see Singapore as safer hub for events amid Middle East disruptions

SINGAPORE: Conference halls in Singapore remain busy, but organisers are becoming more cautious as the Middle East conflict adds uncertainty to global event planning.

Industry players say some events have been postponed or relocated, while others are being planned with shorter timelines and contingencies in mind.

At the same time, Singapore is seeing more enquiries from companies looking to move events to destinations viewed as safe and stable.

CAUTION GROWS AMID UNCERTAINTY

Industry surveys show that while demand for events remains strong, concerns about safety and broader economic risks are shaping decisions.

“There certainly is concern about the geopolitical tensions and situations, and the macroeconomic implications downstream from that. But there is no slowdown in the planning and procurement of events that are happening,” said Mr Jason Young, CEO of Northstar Travel Group, a global business-to-business travel media and events company.

“There's definitely some shifting in where those events are taking place, but overall we're seeing really good continued intent and demand to participate in the events ecosystem,” he noted.