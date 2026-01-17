First MOM-owned migrant worker dormitory opens in Jurong; new grant for operators to upgrade facilities

SINGAPORE: The first migrant worker dormitory to be built and owned by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) opened in Jurong on Saturday (Jan 17).

NESST Tukang dormitory houses up to 2,400 workers in 210 rooms, and was built in line with the higher standards set by MOM during the pandemic in 2021.

Almost all the beds have been taken as of January and it is expected to reach full occupancy by May, MOM said in a press release.

MOM also announced a new grant under its Dormitory Transition Scheme to help existing dormitories upgrade facilities to meet the required standards.

Singapore raised dormitory standards in September 2021, as the rapid spread of COVID-19 across dormitories attracted scrutiny. Tens of thousands of migrant workers contracted infections amid reports of cramped conditions and unhygienic catering.

All new dormitories are already required to meet the higher standards. Existing dormitories must meet interim standards by 2030, and follow the higher standards by 2040.

NESST Tukang is one of the first dormitories to be developed based on these higher dormitory standards, according to MOM.

The facility is run by NESST Singapore, a corporate entity set up by MOM to manage its purpose-built migrant worker dormitories.

Speaking at the launch, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said this reflected a "collective responsibility" to ensure Singapore's migrant workforce is housed well.

"For many, many years, our approach towards housing migrant workers was focused on meeting basic accommodation needs. However, the pandemic reminded us of the importance of strengthening our dormitory ecosystem," he said.

"It also underscored our belief that when workers are well-housed and well-cared for, they are better able to give their best at work, and our society benefits as a whole."

The minister also gave an update that construction on MOM's second dormitory at Sengkang West started this month. It will have 7,200 beds and is expected to begin operations by end-2028.