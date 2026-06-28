Employer of hundreds of unpaid migrant workers back in Singapore: Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE: The employer of more than 400 migrant workers who have not been paid for months has returned to Singapore, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said on Sunday (Jun 28).

Mr Ramu Palani Velu, a Singapore permanent resident, is currently assisting with investigations and his passport has been impounded.

Mr Velu is a director of KPA Engineering and SK Industries, and is listed as a director of five other Singapore companies, including VVR Plant Engineering – whose workers have also gone unpaid for months.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kranji Recreation Centre, where he met workers from the three firms, Mr Dinesh said the Ministry of Manpower takes a serious view of breaches to the Employment Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, and that action would be taken if necessary.