MOH to focus more on women's health, considering bone density tests under Healthier SG: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The health ministry is looking to see how the Healthier SG initiative can support women to go for more frequent bone density tests, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Mar 8).

Speaking to the media on the side of the Sembawang West Women’s Festival, Mr Ong said that the condition - which causes bones to weaken and be more prone to fracture - affects menopausal women especially.

Sunday marked International Women’s Day.

Mr Ong earlier told attendees at the festival that he personally realised after taking on the health portfolio that women’s health requires special attention.

One reason is that past research has typically focused on men, explained Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

“Second, although women live longer, women have particular health challenges, for example, breast cancer or hormonal cycle and also menopause,” he said, adding that menopause causes a lot of complications.

Women are also often the caregivers of their family and face added stress, and so require more support, said Mr Ong.

“So I think for MOH (Ministry of Health), we are going to put more attention on women's health,” he told attendees at the festival at Woodlands Mart.

Present with him on Sunday was Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San, who oversees the Sembawang West ward.