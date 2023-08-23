S$1 billion money laundering case: 4 individuals remanded further over fears of collusion if released

SINGAPORE: Four of the accused in a S$1 billion (US$736 million) money laundering probe were remanded for another eight days on Wednesday (Aug 23), after prosecutors warned that there might be “collusion” and possible “contamination” of evidence if the accused were released.

The prosecution said there were suggestions that the three men and one woman knew one another and were part of a network or syndicate. It sought further remand, citing the “voluminous” evidence and investigations underway, with the police “working around the clock”.

The four accused individuals who were remanded for another eight days were: Chen Qingyuan, a 33-year-old Cambodia national; Su Wenqiang, a 31-year-old Cambodia national; Lin Baoying, a 43-year-old Chinese national and the sole woman; and Su Baolin, a 41-year-old Cambodia national.

Chen was represented by Mr Mark Tan from Focus Law Asia, who said Chen's wife had approached him.

Su Wenqiang was represented by Mr Manoj Prakash Nandwani from Gabriel Law Corporation, who similarly said Su Wenqiang's wife had approached him to act for Su Wenqiang.

Lin was represented by lawyers Mr Loo Choon Chiaw and Mr Chia Foon Yeow from Loo & Partners after her sister approached them. Su Baolin was defended by Mr Sunil Sudheesan and his team from Quahe Woo & Palmer.

For Chen, the prosecution said investigations are still in their early stage, and that the police had seized three luxury cars and one property from Chen.

"The police are still tracing the source of funds for the vehicles and the property, which are valued around S$10 million," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh.

He said the police were also waiting for bank documents from at least six financial institutions as part of their "filing tracing exercise", with a significant bulk of investigations still pending.

Chen's lawyer, Mr Tan, asked for access to Chen, saying he has not met him and pointing to how Chen did not recognise him on the screen.

The prosecution said they were prepared to grant defence counsel access to the accused a day before the next hearing.

Chen asked if he could make a phone call to his family members, but the prosecution objected, saying he has links with others who may be involved in a money-laundering syndicate and there might be possible collusion and contamination of evidence if he is granted a call.

For Su Wenqiang, the prosecutor said the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force had seized two luxury cars worth around S$600,000 under his spouse's name.

"CAD needs to ascertain the source of funds for these vehicles," said Mr Soh, adding that CAD was waiting for statements from at least two financial institutions under the name of Su Wenqiang's spouse.

Mr Soh said CAD had also seized five mobile phones and two laptops from Su Wenqiang, and these are being reviewed.

Su Wenqiang said via a Mandarin interpreter that he had no laptop and only had three phones.

For Lin, the prosecution said the CAD had seized five properties and two cars under her name, with a total value of S$72 million.

"CAD needs more time to ascertain the funds for these properties and cars," said the prosecutor, adding that bank documents from at least five financial institutions were pending.

There is likely "voluminous further evidence to be obtained in this case", said the prosecutor.