Malaysian to be charged over links to money laundering syndicate targeting Singapore bank accounts

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Malaysian man believed to be a member of a money laundering syndicate was arrested in Malaysia before being handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Jul 21).

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with abetment by conspiracy to assist another person in retaining benefits from criminal conduct under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, police said.

The suspect was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday following a warrant of arrest issued by Singapore authorities and was subsequently handed over to police the next day.

The syndicate was disrupted in March 2026 during Operation Frontier+ III, following information provided by MariBank.

This was a joint anti-scam crackdown on transnational scams by SPF and nine foreign law enforcement agencies from Mar 10 to May 7.

If found guilty, the man can face a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine not exceeding S$500,000 (S$387,146), or both.

Police expressed their appreciation to their Malaysian counterparts for their "invaluable cooperation and assistance in facilitating the arrest".

MariBank was also commended for its cooperation, with commander of cyber command and senior assistant commissioner of police Justin Wong saying: "The private industry is an important partner in this fight against scams.

"We will continue to work with the private sector and our international law enforcement partners to target scams to act against those who target Singapore."

Police noted that since Dec 30, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes and up to 24 strokes, while scam mules who enable scammers by laundering proceeds face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Members of the public are urged to be vigilant, including not to transfer cash, jewellery or other valuables to strangers and those whose identities are unverified.

Singapore government officials will never ask for money to be transferred over the phone, request for banking login details, tell people to install mobile apps from unofficial app stores, or transfer calls to the police.