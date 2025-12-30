More firms turn to non-traditional foreign hires, but SMEs say cost pressures remain

SINGAPORE: More Singapore firms are exploring foreign hires from non-traditional source (NTS) countries, after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) expanded its list of eligible occupations and nationalities in recent months.

Since September 2023, companies in the manufacturing and services sectors have been allowed to hire work permit holders from countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Sri Lanka for a restricted set of jobs.

These range from sheet metal workers to hotel housekeepers and porters.

Interest in the initiative has grown, though industry players say uptake remains cautious.

Mr Jim Wee, director of employment agency Nala Employment, said his firm has seen a 30 per cent increase in enquiries this year compared with last year, following the expansion of both source countries and approved occupations.

In June this year, Bhutan, Cambodia and Laos were added to the list of approved NTS countries.

Additional roles, such as heavy vehicle drivers and manufacturing operator positions, were included from September.

Mr Wee said that his agency has placed about 80 NTS workers across various firms since the scheme was introduced.