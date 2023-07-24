More polling stations, active officials for Presidential Election 2023: ELD
A new X-stamp will also be introduced at the upcoming Presidential Election.
SINGAPORE: More polling stations and other improvements to the voting process will be rolled out for the 2023 Presidential Election, if it is contested.
The Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday (Jul 24) that it will increase the number of polling stations from 1,097 to 1,264.
With 167 – or 15 per cent more – polling stations, the number of voters allocated to each station will go down from an average of 2,400 to 2,150 people.
In addition, polling stations will have more registration and ballot paper counters to reduce voters’ waiting times, said ELD. It expects the number of active election officials to go up from 30,000 to 36,000.
These improvements draw on the lessons from the 2020 General Election, ELD said.
In 2020, voting time was extended to 10pm on polling day as long queues and delays at some stations meant that some voters could not vote by the original closing time of 8pm.
ELD said then that delays in the voting process were due to insufficient resources at large polling stations and COVID-19 precautions such as temperature taking and hand sanitising. A requirement to don gloves was dropped early on to reduce wait time.
Voters will also have a more convenient way to check online for the queue situation at their polling station. They will be able to visit the voting queue status website by scanning a QR code on their poll card, which will be mailed to them after Nomination Day, if the election is contested.
ELD is also replacing the X-pen, which was introduced in GE2020, with the X-stamp. ELD said that most voters used the X-pen correctly – by stamping it on the ballot paper – but some voters mistook the X-pen to be an actual pen and tried to write a cross with it.
To avoid any confusion, the X-stamp is “wider and more clearly intended to serve as a stamp”.
Three candidates have announced their intention to contest in the upcoming Presidential Election – former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, businessman George Goh and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song.
POSTAL VOTING FOR OVERSEAS SINGAPOREANS
ELD also gave more details about the postal voting process for overseas Singaporeans, which will be used for the first time if the election is contested.
For overseas voters, they must have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days in the last three years to be eligible to vote.
The law was recently amended so that Singaporeans can qualify for overseas voting as long as they have resided in Singapore for the minimum period in the three years preceding the date of registration to be an overseas voter. Previously, they would have to meet this requirement by the date of the revision of the Registers of Electors, which is Jun 1.
Registration for overseas voting is currently open and will close on the second day after the Writ of Election is issued.
ELD reminded postal voters that their return envelopes containing the marked postal ballot papers need to reach Singapore no later than 10 days after Polling Day.