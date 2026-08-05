Facial recognition gantries being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station, no plans to expand trial for now: LTA

SINGAPORE: Facial recognition gantries are being tested at Punggol Coast MRT station in a closed trial involving public sector officers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

CNA observed the gantries during a visit to the station, located in Singapore's first smart district, last Wednesday (Jul 29).

An LTA spokesperson told CNA the modified gantry is part of a trial of facial recognition technology for fare payment involving a "selected group of LTA and other public officers".

“Facial profiles of participants are linked to their SimplyGo cards, to enable them to enter and exit Punggol Coast MRT station via facial scan,” the spokesperson said.

The users can enter and exit other stations normally using their linked SimplyGo cards.

“As this is an early technology trial, we have no plans to expand the trial at this time.”