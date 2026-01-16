Man scolds mother over child's behaviour on MRT train, sparking debate over parenting in public places

SINGAPORE: A video posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 13) showing a man reprimanding a woman for letting her son "jump" around on an MRT train has sparked a flurry of online discussion about parenting and public behaviour.

In the 40-second clip, the man is heard confronting the woman, saying that her son had been kicking him and asking her "what kind of mother you are".

The woman shot back at him, telling him to stop raising his voice and to speak to her son "nicely".

The incident appeared to have taken place inside a train carriage on the North-East Line.

The video has since been viewed about 91,000 times, along with 580 likes, more than 200 comments and 105 shares.

Many online users sided with the man, saying that parents should ensure their children behave appropriately on public transport and do not disturb other passengers.

One Facebook user asserted: "Well done to this man!! This man is right to tell this mother off for her child's misbehaviour! A lot of parents don't ensure that their kids behave properly in public transport (and) public areas! They need to be told off like this!!"

Another wrote: "If your child is jumping around and disturbing others, it's YOUR responsibility as the parent to step in."

And one comment read: "Don't expect your ill-mannered child to be tolerated by the public and expect others to 'talk to him nicely' when he is misbehaving."