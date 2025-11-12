IN FOCUS: Stop and stare? The frustration with inconsiderate behaviour on trains and buses in Singapore

Even though there are efforts to align regulatory frameworks and penalties, the day-to-day reality may still be that someone who plays loud music or puts their feet up on a seat is unlikely to be immediately confronted by transport staff, said Dr Xing.

Some people may fail to recognise the impact of their behaviour on others because they are too absorbed or distracted by an activity – listening to music or watching videos, said Dr Janice Tan, a clinical psychologist with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

For example, if someone is used to watching videos on their phones at a loud volume and this is not frowned upon at home, they may then do this outside of their home because they think that it is ok, she added.

“That said, there will be others who are aware that their behaviours are inconsiderate but choose to still engage in them either because there might be no immediate consequences or that the transient nature of public transport can lower personal accountability,” said Dr Tan.

CALLING THEM OUT ISN’T EASY

Based on what commuters shared, grousing about inconsiderate behaviour on trains and buses appears to be a national sport.

Ms Aisyah said that these incidents also often become lunchtime conversation at the workplace. “It’s just a universal Singaporean experience at this point.”

In spite of their grievances, this doesn’t necessarily translate to action. Most of those CNA spoke to said they usually do not go beyond saying “excuse me” to commuters blocking their way or asking other commuters if they were willing to give up their seats for someone who needs it more.

If someone is trying to board the train without waiting for others to get off, Ms Aisyah said she would usually say “excuse me”, but in an irritated tone.

“It’s more because I genuinely need to get off and people tend not to move … people don’t look, they don’t hear. I try not to start a fight, especially if it’s elderly pushing, they will not take it well.”

She doesn’t know what to do when she encounters people who play their music out loud on the train. “I hate it but I feel scared to ask them to lower their volume.”

“I feel uncomfortable because technically what they’re doing is not illegal, but the fear … comes from me thinking that they will lash out at me or make a scene, even though actually I’m not doing anything wrong,” said Ms Aisyah.

Mr Meerah Sahib Abu Bakar, 76, a retiree, is particularly bothered by misbehaving children on trains, especially when their safety is at risk and their parents do not stop them.

Passengers who are glued to their phones and do not notice that they need to give way to others are also common, he added.

He chooses to ignore these passengers entirely because he doesn’t want to cause any problems.

“Of course, I’d be very angry by myself, but I wouldn’t dare to speak up, because not everyone understands. I’m afraid it might lead to a brawl … or quarrelling in public.”