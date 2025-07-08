Over 160 offence notices issued since anti-nuisance signs put up on public transport
Some commuters say their rides are quieter, but others still report widespread use of phones on speaker and loud video streaming despite the new signs.
SINGAPORE: More than 160 notifications of offence have been issued since new signage was introduced on public transport to curb nuisance behaviour, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
The signs, progressively rolled out from December 2024, remind commuters to keep noise levels down, avoid sitting on the floor and occupy only one seat. Signage related to noise appears on both MRT trains and buses, while the others are limited to the MRT network.
Between December 2024 and May 2025, the number of offences recorded was four times higher than in the preceding six months from June to November 2024.
Commuters caught flouting these rules may receive a notification of offence, carrying fines of up to S$500 (US$390) per violation. More serious infractions – such as soiling any part of the railway premises – may result in penalties of up to S$5,000, with transport operators empowered to remove commuters or notify the police.
QUIETER JOURNEYS FOR SOME, NO CHANGE FOR OTHERS
Despite increased enforcement, commuter feedback on the effectiveness of the signage remains mixed.
Of the six commuters CNA interviewed, only one recalled noticing the new signs. However, several said their journeys had become noticeably quieter.
Retiree Kamaria K, 64, described a stark difference in noise levels compared to when she was working full-time as a shipping executive about two years ago.
It used to be noisy during her trips from Yew Tee to her workplace in Paya Lebar, she said. "But now, it's very quiet," said Madam Kamaria, who takes the train about two to three times a week to attend religious classes.
Administrative executive Jenny Yeo, 66, also said she has not encountered loud phone conversations during her daily commute on the MRT or the bus. However, she acknowledged this could be because her journey is short.
Other commuters were less positive.
A marketing specialist who wanted to be known only as Casey S said she comes across disruptive behaviour "almost 90 per cent of the time" during her 30-minute MRT commute between her home and workplace.
"Either they're on their speakers or even watching dramas on the train without using their headphones," she said.
Madam Noraizah Ashiraff, 44, who commutes by both train and bus, said noise levels tend to be higher during off-peak periods, mostly because of elderly commuters using their devices loudly.
The new signs are not "tremendously" effective, said the 44-year-old administrative executive. "To change Singaporeans' mindset in one shot, I don't think it's so useful. It will take a while to educate."
None of the commuters recalled seeing passengers occupy more than one seat. However, several said students often sit on the floor of trains – but many were sympathetic to this, saying that the students may have been tired from long commutes.
SIGNS UP ON ALMOST ALL TRAINS, BUSES
The signs are now installed on all SMRT trains, except the newer R151 models on the North-South and East-West Lines, which will be progressively fitted. SBS Transit has also put up the signs on all trains on the North-East and Downtown Lines.
Bus operator Tower Transit has installed 19 "conditions of carriage" signs on information panels across all six of its bus interchanges.
These conditions outline expected standards of commuter behaviour on buses, including "orderly and decent" conduct and maintaining public health and cleanliness. Bus drivers are empowered to ask non-compliant passengers to disembark or, in serious cases, alert the police.
In response to CNA’s queries, Tower Transit’s communications and customer experience director Glenn Lim said the company conducts about 1,800 ticket checks per month as part of its routine operations.
"To date, we have not had to issue any warnings, fines, or notifications of offence," he said.
"Nonetheless, we remain committed to working closely with the authorities and our frontline staff to ensure a safe and respectful commuting experience for all."