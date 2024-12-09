Regular train service between Tanah Merah and Tampines MRT stations to resume on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Regular train service between Tanah Merah and Tampines MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (Dec 10), a day ahead of schedule after the completion of track works.

The stretch of stations has been closed since Saturday to facilitate the connection of tracks between the EWL and the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

In a Facebook post on Monday, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said work and "rigorous testing" have been completed.

"I would like to thank our public transport workers and staff for their hard work over the past three days - our engineers, technicians and workers who were laying the tracks around the clock and doing thorough planning and testing," said Mr Chee.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) added: "We’ve completed comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic tests on the tracks, power supply and train signalling systems."

LTA previously said that the service disruptions between Tanah Merah and Tampines were necessary as the connection of the EWL tracks to the ECID required a "continuous window" for works to be completed.

The new ECID, touted to be the world's first four-in-one depot, will feature three train depots stacked on top of each other alongside one bus depot, all within a single site. It will be able to hold up to 220 trains and over 500 buses.