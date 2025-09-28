As the last of Singapore's first MRT trains retires, a veteran captain reflects on 30 years at the controls

SINGAPORE: After 31 years behind the controls of Singapore’s first-generation MRT trains, train captain Mohd Zaidi Sulaiman bid a heartfelt farewell to the last of the iconic fleet as it was officially decommissioned on Friday (Sep 26).

“It’s very sad because we grew up on this train,” said the 52-year-old, who began driving the Kawasaki Heavy Industries C151 trains in 1994 when he was just 20.

“I started off as a bachelor, fresh from NS (National Service). Got married, had children, and until today … I'm proud to say, it was a beautiful journey,” said Mr Zaidi, visibly emotional.

The Kawasaki C151 fleet, comprising 66 trains, began serving the North-South and East-West Lines in November 1987. They marked the start of Singapore’s MRT journey with five stations from Yio Chu Kang to Toa Payoh.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT began phasing out the first-generation trains in 2020. Then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said last year that the trains would be replaced by the end of 2026, having reached their 38-year service lifespan.

Along with the final C151 train, Singapore has also decommissioned its second-generation Siemens C651 and third-generation Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo C751B trains, with the last of each retired in late 2024.

In total, 106 of these older-generation trains were replaced by the new R151 Alstom fleet.

As of Sep 18, 79 R151 trains have arrived in Singapore. Of these, 70 have been handed over to SMRT, while the remaining nine are undergoing testing and will be delivered by 2026.