Myanmar quake: Singapore sends 34-member emergency medical team to aid relief efforts
This is the first deployment for the Singapore Emergency Medical Team (SGEMT) since its launch in September last year, says the Ministry of Health.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Apr 3) deployed a 34-member emergency medical team to Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of last week's 7.7-magnitude earthquake.
This is the first deployment for the Singapore Emergency Medical Team (SGEMT) since its launch in September last year, MOH said in a press release, adding that SGEMT's role in Myanmar would be akin to a field hospital.
The team includes doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals from Singapore’s public healthcare institutions, along with technical and logistics personnel.
They are equipped to provide medical care, such as emergency services, primary care, and maternal and child health outpatient services, and can cater to more than 100 patients daily, said MOH.
"This capability allows the team to provide swift and effective medical support during emergencies, both locally and internationally, reinforcing Singapore's commitment to global and regional disaster relief efforts," the ministry added.
The team is expected to be on-site in Myanmar for the next 14 days.
Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung met with SGEMT members and their family members at Changi Aiport prior to their departure to Myanmar.
"For the next 14 days, the 34-member team will work closely with the local authorities and fellow disaster relief agencies to provide humanitarian assistance," Mr Ong said in a Facebook post, adding that women make up half of the team.
The minister also noted many of the team members would miss out on Hari Raya celebrations, but they had shared with him that the deployment is a "meaningful way" to spend Hari Raya.
"Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar during this difficult time," said Mr Ong.
"Our officers in the SGEMT will work closely with the local authorities, and fellow disaster relief agencies and teams to provide medical care and assistance to the victims of this natural disaster."
ONGOING RELIEF EFFORTS
On Mar 29, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent an 80-member team to Myanmar to assist in disaster rescue efforts, while on Wednesday, the Singapore Armed Forces deployed two C-130 planes to deliver aid to Myanmar.
MOH noted these ongoing relief efforts, adding that Singapore's assistance focuses on providing immediate relief and supporting recovery efforts working together with local and international partners.
"The SGEMT deployment further reflects our ongoing commitment to address urgent humanitarian needs and support recovery efforts for regional stability," it said.
The team was established to enable Singapore to play a greater role in disaster relief efforts around the region and globally, and allow Singapore to provide rapid support during both local and international emergencies.
The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake - its deadliest in a century - has surpassed 3,000, with hundreds more missing.
Forecasts of unseasonal rain have also presented a new challenge for rescue and aid workers trying to reach people in a country torn by civil war.