Former CAG chairman heads 2025 National Day Awards list
Tan Gee Paw is one of 7,210 people who have been recognised for their contributions to Singapore in this year's National Day Awards.
SINGAPORE: Former Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Tan Gee Paw has been conferred one of Singapore's top honours.
He leads this year's list of National Day Awards recipients, having been awarded the Order of Nila Utama, or Darjah Utama Nila Utama, for his contributions in advancing Singapore’s development on multiple fronts, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a citation.
Instituted in 1975, the honour is accorded by the president on the advice of the prime minister.
Mr Tan is one of 7,210 people who have been recognised for their contributions to Singapore in this year's National Day Awards list. The recipients are made up of 6,460 civilians and 750 members of the military.
VISIONARY LEADERSHIP
Mr Tan played a significant role in augmenting Singapore’s air hub competitiveness, water security and rail reliability, according to MOF's citation.
From October 2020 to March 2025, he was the chairman of CAG. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he kept CAG focused on Changi Airport’s core mission as an airhub, enabling it to quickly achieve full traffic recovery post-pandemic.
Mr Tan also contributed to the Changi East project and the design of Terminal 5.
"Under his leadership, CAG advanced its innovation and sustainability efforts, enhanced operational efficiency and made significant infrastructure upgrades," read his citation.
Mr Tan also served as the chairman of PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, between 2001 and 2017.
He enhanced Singapore’s water security through initiatives such as NEWater and long-term water infrastructure projects, including the Marina Barrage.
As an advisor to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Transport, Mr Tan "provided guidance to resolve complex technical issues" on rail projects and advised LTA on critical organisational issues. He also urged Singapore’s rail operators to achieve a common rail reliability target by 2020.
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE ORDER
This year's National Day Awards will see two individuals being conferred the Distinguished Service Order, or Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang: defence scientist Lui Pao Chuen and late artist Lim Tze Peng.
Prof Lui is conferred the Distinguished Service Order for his contributions to Singapore in numerous domains. A citation issued by MOF referred to him as "a pioneering advocate of systems thinking".
He served for 41 years in the Ministry of Defence, including spending 22 years as its first chief defence scientist.
Prof Lui is the inaugural Temasek defence professor at the Temasek Defence Systems Institute and chairman of the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute.
Since retirement, he continues to contribute to education, science, technology, urban development, defence and infrastructure, the citation read.
He served as an advisor to several agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Research Foundation. He was also a board member of the Economic Development Board.
"Prof Lui has been instrumental in advancing Singapore’s research capabilities and technologies across multiple spheres, from nuclear science, water sustainability, national security, underground cavern development, to the establishment of Singapore’s space capabilities," according to his citation.
As chairman of MOF's development projects advisory panel, Prof Lui provided "strategic leadership" in the review of major public infrastructure projects, achieving cost-effective outcomes. He also guided the planning of Changi Airport Terminal 5, Tuas Port and the island’s coastal protection.
Mr Lim will receive the honour posthumously for his contributions to Singapore's cultural heritage and visual arts landscape.
The iconic artist, known for his innovative approach to Chinese ink and calligraphy, died earlier this year at the age of 103.
Mr Lim, whose artistic career started in the 1950s, was the first Singaporean to hold solo exhibitions at the National Art Museum of China and the Liu Haisu Art Museum, according to his award citation provided by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
The self-taught artist's works have also been showcased outside of Asia, including at the Saatchi Gallery in London and the Grand Palais in Paris.
Mr Lim's citation highlighted the importance of his Old Singapore Series, describing it as "an invaluable visual archive of Singapore's heritage" which masterfully captured Singapore's transformation through depictions of Chinatown and the Singapore River.
"These works preserve memories of kampongs, shophouses and bustling river life, connecting generations of Singaporeans to their cultural roots," it said.
In 1949, Mr Lim became a teacher at Xin Min School, before going on to become its principal in 1951 – a position he held until 1981.
In 2014, he established the Lim Tze Peng Art Gallery at his alma mater, Chung Cheng High School (Main). The gallery was officially opened by then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jul 10, 2014.
In 2022, Mr Lim opened The Art Abode: Lim Tze Peng on Ubi Road, a dedicated space showcasing his life's work.
MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL
Twelve individuals have been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, or Pingat Jasa Gemilang.
Among them are social scientist Dr Noeleen Heyzer; PAVE CEO Sudha Nair; and Singapore International Arbitration Centre chairman Davinder Singh.
The full list of 2025 National Day Award recipients was announced on the Prime Minister's Office's website on Saturday (Aug 9).
Recipients will be presented with their awards at an investiture ceremony that will likely take place in November.