Very heavy traffic expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during National Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Very heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the National Day long weekend.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Aug 3) issued a travel advisory on the "very heavy traffic" expected from Aug 7 to 10.

“Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings,” ICA said.

“They should also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.”

Travellers should expect longer waiting times during peak travel periods as ICA has stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 in view of the “heightened global security environment, in particular the recent developments in the Middle East”.

During the recent Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day weekend and June school holidays from May 26 to Jun 28, more than 18 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Traveller volume peaked on Jun 19, with more than 598,000 crossings clearing immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day, setting a new record and surpassing the previous peak of close to 589,000 crossings on Dec 19, 2025.

During peak hours, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Also in the same period, 52 motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour.

Enforcement actions included referrals to traffic police for investigation and prosecution, requiring motorists to make a U-turn and re-queue from the back of the line and bans from entering Singapore.

ICA reminded motorists to cooperate with officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

“ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences at the checkpoints,” it said.

“Those caught queue cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and re-join the queue from the back of the line.”