Performers with special needs feature at National Day Parade 2023

The spectacle aims to be accessible to all walks of life, with segments showcasing the diversity and dreams of Singaporeans.

For 42-year-old Charlene Batchelor, a special education teacher, being part of the celebrations is an honour she said she would cherish forever.

“I get to see the lively atmosphere of the audience and performers, with national pride,” she said through sign language.

Ms Batchelor, who was diagnosed with hearing loss at birth, signs the National Anthem and Pledge during the parade’s finale.

She also performs in Film Three: Inspiration. The segment features the aspirations of Singaporeans in hopes that their stories will inspire others to overcome obstacles and contribute to the nation in their own ways.