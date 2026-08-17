PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech from 6.45pm on Aug 23

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 23) from 6.45pm.

He will start with a speech in Malay, followed by Mandarin. Mr Wong will then deliver the English speech at 8pm, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday.

This year’s rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio. It will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations.

CNA will broadcast the speeches with subtitles in English.

Mr Wong’s speech will also be broadcast in English on Channel 5 and CNA938; in Mandarin on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 95.8; in Malay on Suria and Warna 94.2; and in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 96.8.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO and Mr Wong.

Those who miss the live broadcast can watch it on PMO’s YouTube channel or on the PMO’s website from Aug 24.

Mr Wong is expected to unveil plans for greater support of families throughout their lives at this year’s rally.

He earlier shared in his National Day Message on Aug 8 that a “major review” of how the government supports Singaporean families throughout their life’s journey is underway.

He acknowledged that family life has come under greater strain across the world, with families stretched as they juggle competing demands and rising expectations.

“We are taking a fresh look at issues like the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other ways to lighten the load on families,” Mr Wong said in his message on Aug 8.

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year, when the prime minister addresses the nation and makes key policy announcements.

This year’s event will be Mr Wong’s third National Day Rally as prime minister.