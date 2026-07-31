National space agency aims to set up satellite mission operations centre by first quarter of 2027

SINGAPORE: The newly established National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) aims to have a national operations centre up and running by the first quarter of 2027.

The plans were announced on Friday (Jul 31) by NSAS chief executive Ngiam Le Na and other members of senior management during the agency's first media interview since starting work on Apr 1.

Singapore's national constellation currently comprises three Earth observation satellites co-owned by the government and ST Engineering.

The upcoming centre will be where NSAS plans and tasks national satellite missions. These currently have uses in disaster response, marine pollution incidents, maritime security, coastal infrastructure and urban planning.

It will also house space situational awareness capabilities, which are needed to monitor the space environment and keep Singapore's satellites safe from collisions and damage from solar events.

The multi-agency operations centre will also coordinate space-enabled operations across government and facilitate the integration of satellite data services.

Currently, Singapore buys space situational awareness data from commercial sources.

Globally, there are an estimated 11,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, and this is projected to increase tenfold by 2035, said Ms Ngiam.

The risk of debris collisions is expected to increase significantly with congestion, so it is important for Singapore to build up its own space situational awareness capabilities, she said.