Taylor Swift and Coldplay will perform at the National Stadium – but will the sound quality be good enough?

SOUND AFFECTS "CONNECTION" TO ARTISTE

Any artiste and their crew aim to “create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audience at an emotional and psychological level”, which is why sound is “so important”, said acoustics designer Edric Hwang.

“It is the single connecting factor between the performer and the audience. It’s what delivers the emotion and the experience. Visuals are what keeps us looking forward to the stage, but what we hear is what connects us to it,” he said.

“By compromising on sound quality, you compromise on the one thing concertgoers are there for – the emotional connection.”

Mr Hwang admitted Coldplay’s concert in January will be his first concert at the National Stadium, largely due to the “terrible reviews” he has heard about the stadium’s sound, not least from fellow music and audio professionals.

Echoing Mr Hwang, live sound engineer Mark Spencer added that the average audience member these days “wants to experience the artiste and their heroes more up close, and essentially clearer and more intimately”.

But that is hard to achieve in a larger venue, like the National Stadium, unless one stands right in front of the stage.

Mr Spencer, who has worked with various artistes on differing scales of shows in venues around the world, acknowledged that some concerts focus on the “spectacle of the performance” where “vibe and atmosphere” are key.

But at concerts of artistes who focus on songwriting, such as local singer JJ Lin whom Mr Spencer has worked with, he believes “a lot of that experience comes from what you hear as well, because you’re primarily there to hear the music”.

BETTER EQUIPMENT, BETTER SOUND?

To mitigate potentially poor sound quality, Mr Spencer said bands who can afford it bring along their own sound system on tours, rather than depend on what the venue has or what the concert promoter decides to rent.

But this culture, he noted, is more prevalent in Europe or the US.

Locally, concert promoters install a different sound system comprising different equipment for every show according to the artiste’s specifications, explained Mr Ross Knudson, director of concert promoter LAMC Productions.

International artistes do bring their own sound engineers, most of whom conduct a sound check a few hours before the concert “just to make sure everything is okay”, he said.

“It’s up to the artiste’s sound engineer to make it work to the best of their ability, along with the audio that is locally supplied according to the specifications in the artiste’s production rider.”