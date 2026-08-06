NDP 2026: Public advised to arrive early for security checks, monitor crowd levels

SINGAPORE: Those attending the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9 should arrive early for security checks and avoid bringing too many personal belongings, said the police in an advisory on Thursday (Aug 6).

This year's celebrations, held at the National Stadium, will extend to areas around the Kallang Basin. Large crowds are to be expected, as are road closures.

Arriving early will allow ample time for security checks, while having fewer personal belongings will facilitate security clearance, said the police.

Containers with a capacity of 100ml or more that contain liquids, aerosols or gels will be subject to additional checks. Canned items, including canned drinks, will not be allowed into the venue. Each ticket holder will receive an NDP pack that includes water and light snacks, added the police.

Members of the public must temporarily remove any masks or face coverings as part of security screening before entering the National Stadium. Those who are uncomfortable doing so in the public area may request to undergo the security check in a private room.

MONITOR CROWD LEVELS

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and other uniformed personnel will be deployed to regulate crowd flow and the number of people entering areas around the National Stadium.

When crowd levels in such areas, including Stadium Riverside Walk, Tanjong Rhu and Republic Avenue promenade, reach safety thresholds, they will be closed for public safety.

Members of the public should check the Crowd@NationalStadium map for real-time crowd levels and closed-off areas, and follow the instructions of marshals and police officers on duty.

MRT stations such as Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway are expected to be very crowded, the police said. Members of the public are encouraged to use alternative nearby MRT stations such as Kallang and Mountbatten to avoid the crowds. In the event of overcrowding, trains may temporarily bypass affected stations.

Pedestrians will not be allowed to stop and congregate at the footways along Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge as these are for transit purposes only, added the police.

In addition, members of the public are strongly advised not to cycle in the vicinity of the National Stadium as the area is expected to be congested and cycling under such conditions poses a high risk of collision.

The police also advised the public to be vigilant and safeguard their belongings at all times in view of the large crowds.