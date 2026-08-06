From giant flag displays to NDP rehearsals: Meet the volunteers behind Singapore's 61st birthday celebrations
Since 2015, Toa Payoh residents have come together each year to create a National Day flag display, with Singapore flags arranged into a giant number across two HDB blocks to mark the nation's birthday.
SINGAPORE: Walking through Toa Payoh Lorong 1, passers-by are greeted by a striking display of Singapore flags arranged to form a bold red "61".
Suspended between two HDB blocks, the installation is an annual National Day flag display led by Toa Payoh grassroots leader Ong Kok Chee since 2015.
The feature has become something of a landmark for residents, said the 64-year-old chairman of the Toa Payoh North Zone 2 Residents' Network.
“They even take photos to share with their friends that this is a flag that we put up,” he said.
“Some seniors, when they go out (and return), would tell the taxi driver to send (them) back to 'the big number'."
Preparations began in February, with volunteers assembling individual flag panels before joining them into the final display.
On installation day, it takes a coordinated team effort – residents and volunteers stationed across different floors working in unison to adjust tension and alignment until every flag is perfectly positioned.
Over the past decade, the team has refined its methods through trial and error, learning how to secure the flags to withstand strong winds and heavy downpours.
This year, Mr Ong and his volunteers also shared their knowledge with other neighbourhoods in Toa Payoh, guiding them in creating their own eye-catching National Day displays.
LEARNING TO MARCH WHILE PLAYING
Beyond the heartlands, another group of volunteers has been rehearsing for months for the National Day Parade (NDP) at the National Stadium.
For 34-year-old Madeline Chan, this year's parade marks another chapter in a volunteer journey that began after she became a Singapore citizen in 2020.
She previously served as an usher and assisted with security screening at earlier NDPs.
This year, however, she has a more unique role, putting her in front of the eyes of tens of thousands at the National Stadium.
Ms Chan is the only volunteer performing with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Military Band through the SAF Volunteer Corps.
Coming from a symphonic band background, she had to learn military marching drills while continuing to play her woodwind instrument.
“In symphonic band, there are no marching drills required. We just sit in the hall and play the music,” she said.
"It took some time to get used to the marching drills and playing the music while marching at the same time."
KEEPING THE CROWD GOING
While spectators at the NDP may focus on the performers on the stage, another group is working just as hard in the stands.
Student Celeste Kan is one of hundreds of NDP motivators responsible for keeping the crowd energised and engaged.
These motivators are tasked with leading cheers, demonstrating audience choreography and encouraging spectators to join in during the show.
“When you're looking at the audience and you see everybody smiling and singing very loudly, the energy is something that actually comes very naturally,” said the second-year polytechnic student.
This is Ms Kan's second consecutive year as a TOUCH motivator for NDP, having returned after finding last year's experience rewarding.
TOUCH has trained more than 10,000 youth motivators since it began supporting the NDP in 2000.
For Ms Kan, the sense of unity is what makes the experience meaningful.
“It’s one of the only occasions where people from many different walks of life come together just to celebrate being part of the country, being Singaporean,” she said.