From giant flag displays to NDP rehearsals: Meet the volunteers behind Singapore's 61st birthday celebrations

SINGAPORE: Walking through Toa Payoh Lorong 1, passers-by are greeted by a striking display of Singapore flags arranged to form a bold red "61".

Suspended between two HDB blocks, the installation is an annual National Day flag display led by Toa Payoh grassroots leader Ong Kok Chee since 2015.

The feature has become something of a landmark for residents, said the 64-year-old chairman of the Toa Payoh North Zone 2 Residents' Network.

“They even take photos to share with their friends that this is a flag that we put up,” he said.