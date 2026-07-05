NDP 2026: Behind the scenes of the state flag flypast preparations

SINGAPORE: Flying into the Kallang Basin for the first time, Lieutenant (LTA) Tan Yao Bin felt a sense of satisfaction that he could not describe.

At 950 ft above ground, he had a clear view of the central business district, people having picnics at Marina Barrage and residents jogging along the Singapore River.

“And then you compare it to past photos of how Marina Bay used to look like, and then you actually realise that, wow, actually we've come a very long way,” he said.

“I think it's something that everybody is very proud of.”