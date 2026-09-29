Over 2,000 smaller retailers apply for more time to clear non-BCRS drinks stock

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Sep 29) that it has received more than 2,000 applications from smaller retailers seeking more time to clear their remaining stock of non-Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS)-labelled beverages.

About 85 per cent of the more than 1,600 applications processed so far have been approved, with successful applicants given until Oct 31 to clear their remaining non-BCRS-labelled beverages.

The agency announced earlier this month that eligible smaller retailers and non-profit organisations could apply for a one-month grace period beyond the Sep 30 deadline.

This followed industry feedback that some smaller retailers needed more time to clear their remaining stock despite "genuine efforts and plans" to do so during the six-month transition period.

"NEA is expediting the processing of the remaining applications, which are mainly those which were recently submitted," it said in a media release.

It added that the applications were mainly from smaller retailers such as provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores, and standalone food shops.