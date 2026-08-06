300 more beverage container return machines to be deployed at institutes of higher learning, industrial areas

SINGAPORE: An additional 300 machines are set to be deployed as part of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) at areas outside the initial rollout zone, such as institutes of higher learning, worker dormitories, industrial estates, recreational centres and tourist spots.

Not-for-profit company BCRS Ltd, which operates the national recycling scheme, said on Thursday (Aug 6) that a total of 1,200 machines have already been deployed, comprising 1,070 machines that began operating when the scheme was launched on Apr 1, and another 130 that have been rolled out during the transition phase so far.

It is on track to double the number of return points progressively within the first year of implementation, said the firm. Over 90 per cent of Housing and Development Board (HDB) households are currently within a five-minute walk of a machine.

Since Apr 1, a total of 5.5 million empty drink containers have been collected, with more than one million successful transactions so far.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary told parliament on Wednesday that this number is expected to grow as more BCRS-labelled products enter the market.

The initiative aims to have at least 60 per cent of containers in the market returned for recycling in its first year, a target set by the National Environment Agency (NEA). The goal is to reach an 80 per cent return rate from 2029, the third year of the scheme.

CNA has asked BCRS Ltd what the current recycling rate was based on the 5.5 million containers collected to date.

The operator said in a media factsheet that it has seen "encouraging progress" since the launch, with the average weekly return rate rising from 2.8 containers in April to 5.9 containers presently.

Of the materials collected so far, 55 per cent are plastics while the remaining 45 per cent are metal.

Under the scheme, consumers can return eligible drink containers at reverse vending machines to receive a refund of S$0.10 (US$0.08). These are pre-packaged beverage containers made of plastic or metal, with volumes between 150ml and 3,000ml that also carry a BCRS deposit mark.



Drink containers without the deposit mark will remain available in the market during the transition period until Sep 30, as producers have been given time to clear existing stock. From Oct 1, all regulated beverage containers sold in Singapore must carry the deposit mark.



BCRS Ltd is responsible for the collection and recycling of containers on behalf of beverage producers. It is formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka.