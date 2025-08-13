NEL disruption: Authorities reviewing measures to strengthen power system resilience

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit are reviewing measures to strengthen the power system's resilience after an hours-long disruption hit train services on the North-East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Tuesday (Aug 12).

Train services between 11 stations on the NEL were affected on Tuesday after a power trip occurred at a depot substation. The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service was disrupted as well.

"Based on preliminary investigations LTA conducted with SBS Transit, a fault had occurred in the switchboards which fed power to the system," said the transport authority in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"There are two switchboards that act as backups for each other. Normally, if one trips, the other can continue supplying power from the main source."