Singapore Red Cross commits additional S$170,000 in aid, raises over S$3 million through Nepal floods appeal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said on Thursday (Sep 3) that it has committed an additional S$170,000 (US$134,000) in humanitarian aid for Nepal, as donations to its Nepal floods appeal crossed the S$3 million mark.

In a statement, SRC said that the additional S$170,000 will go towards supporting the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and partners’ efforts on the ground, including water purification powders, water filters, and emergency food supplies.

This is on top of SRC’s initial S$50,000 contribution to the response and relief efforts in Nepal.

Of the S$170,000, S$80,000 will go towards providing emergency food supplies, including essential staples like rice and lentils, to 2,500 households. These items will be deployed through SRC's partners on the ground.

The remaining S$90,000 will help ensure access to safe potable water in Nepal, SRC said, adding that water filtration supplies will be provided to help affected communities.

The items, which include 183 water filters, are scheduled for deployment this weekend. Each water filter is capable of producing more than 200 litres of clean water per hour and can support communities of up to 200 people

“We are grateful for and encouraged by the strong support for our Nepal floods response," said SRC secretary-general and chief executive officer Benjamin William.

"Many donors have made their way to the Red Cross House these past days to personally hand over their donations. This show of solidarity and support will translate into much-needed assistance for communities affected by the floods, helping them through the immediate relief efforts and towards recovery.

"We will honour the public trust by ensuring the contributions are managed transparently and efficiently, ensuring maximum impact," said Mr William.

SRC told CNA that the more than S$3 million in donations will support immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery projects.

"We are continuing to work with our partners on the ground to assess and commit to ongoing needs," it added.