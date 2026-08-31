Nepal-Tibet disaster: Singapore to send police officers specialising in disaster victim identification

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be deploying a team to disaster-hit Nepal, as rescue efforts continue after deadly flash floods and landslides occurred at the country’s border with Tibet last week.

The team’s deployment is in line with Nepal’s request, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Aug 31). Its members will include officers specialising in disaster victim identification, it said in a press statement.

“In addition, the Singapore government will deliver humanitarian assistance comprising both civilian and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) supplies to Nepal,” it said.

This tranche of humanitarian assistance is on top of an earlier government contribution of US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fundraising in support of relief efforts in Nepal.

“To date, the SRC has raised around S$1 million,” said MFA.

At least nine Singaporeans were missing in Nepal as of Thursday, according to Nepal Tourism Board.

MFA said on Monday that its crisis response team had been deployed to Nepal since Aug 27 to render consular assistance to affected Singaporeans in Nepal.

“The Singapore government will continue to work closely with the Nepal government on the provision of our humanitarian assistance,” it said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan spoke with Nepal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal on Monday to convey Singapore’s condolences to the country, MFA said.

“Minister Balakrishnan commended the Nepal government’s disaster relief efforts and expressed appreciation for the Nepal government’s assistance in the search for missing Singaporeans.”

“Minister Khanal expressed Nepal’s appreciation for the Singapore government’s assistance.”