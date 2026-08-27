Nepal-Tibet floods: Singapore Red Cross pledges S$50,000 in aid, launches fundraising appeal
A public fundraising appeal will be launched on Friday (Aug 28) and remain open until Nov 30.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged S$50,000 (US$39,000) in humanitarian aid to support response and relief efforts in flood-hit Nepal, it said on Thursday (Aug 27).
More than 1,000 people, including nine Singaporeans, are missing in the Himalayan country and neighbouring China after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a catastrophic flash flood.
Its pledge will support humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of drinking water and emergency supplies, such as tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first aid kits, and body bags, SRC said in a media release.
A public fundraising appeal will also be launched on Friday. It will be open until Nov 30.
"The funds raised will be channelled through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and other humanitarian partners to support the ground operations and to address humanitarian needs and developments on the ground," SRC said.
In addition, SRC has activated its Restoring Family Links service to help reconnect Singapore residents who have lost contact with loved ones in Nepal and Tibet.
“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with communities affected by the disaster," said SRC secretary-general and chief executive officer Benjamin William.
"The devastating situation continues to unfold - over a thousand people are missing, many thousands of families are affected, and livelihoods have been severely disrupted.
"Critical infrastructure has been severely damaged, making it hard to reach the remaining communities. There are warnings of further flooding, and the extent of the devastation might still grow."
He added that SRC is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to deploy a team to support its partners on the ground
"We call upon the people of Singapore to stand in solidarity with the affected communities during these difficult times."