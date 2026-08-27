Nepal-Tibet floods: Singapore Red Cross pledges S$50,000 in aid, launches fundraising appeal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged S$50,000 (US$39,000) in humanitarian aid to support response and relief efforts in flood-hit Nepal, it said on Thursday (Aug 27).

More than 1,000 people, including nine Singaporeans, are missing in the Himalayan country and neighbouring China after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a catastrophic flash flood.

Its pledge will support humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of drinking water and emergency supplies, such as tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first aid kits, and body bags, SRC said in a media release.

A public fundraising appeal will also be launched on Friday. It will be open until Nov 30.

"The funds raised will be channelled through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and other humanitarian partners to support the ground operations and to address humanitarian needs and developments on the ground," SRC said.