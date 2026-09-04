Search ongoing for nine missing Singaporeans in Nepal; MFA working with local authorities

SINGAPORE: Nine Singaporeans are still missing and unaccounted for in Nepal after devastating floods caused massive destruction last week, said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang, as Singaporean and Nepali authorities work together to locate them.

Ms Gan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, was speaking at the handover event for Singapore’s humanitarian assistance to Nepal on Friday (Sep 4).

“Even as we speak, search and rescue teams in affected areas are still searching for those who are missing and remain unaccounted for, and this includes nine Singaporeans,” she said.

“We will continue to render the necessary assistance as we work with all the relevant parties and families during this very difficult period.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) crisis response team has been on the ground in Nepal since Aug 27 and is working closely with local authorities to locate the missing Singaporeans, Ms Gan said.

She added that MFA has been in close contact with the families, providing them with regular updates, assistance on the ground in Nepal and other forms of support.

“The Nepali authorities have been unwavering in their assistance and support for our crisis response team throughout this period, and I wish to convey our deepest appreciation,” Ms Gan said.

Singapore on Friday handed over more than S$560,000 worth of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, DNA test kits, personal protective equipment as well as specialised equipment to support ongoing search, recovery and disaster victim identification efforts.

“The humanitarian assistance package that we are handing over today has been put together through close collaboration between several Singapore agencies and the Nepali authorities to support Nepal's ongoing search and recovery efforts,” Ms Gan said.

“Singapore stands in solidarity with Nepal during this difficult period."

The Singapore Police Force, supported by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and the Health Sciences Authority, is deploying officers specialising in Disaster Victim Identification and aerial surveillance to assist the Nepali authorities, in accordance with Nepal's request.

The aid and assistance is on top of Singapore's earlier contribution of US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts, which have raised more than S$3 million to date.

“The humanitarian assistance package that we are handing over today is a testament to the close relationship between our two countries,” Ms Gan said.

“We hope that our modest contribution will support the brave men and women on the ground and bring comfort and relief to the people who are affected by this tragedy. We stand ready to provide further support in accordance with Nepal's needs.”