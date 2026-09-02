Team of 19 Singapore police, forensic officers heads to Nepal for disaster relief efforts

SINGAPORE: Nineteen Singapore police and forensic officers have departed for Nepal to support disaster relief efforts following flash floods along the Nepal-China border.

The team, comprising 17 Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers and two officers from the Health Sciences Authority’s Forensic Medicine Division, left Singapore on Sep 1 and 2.

Another 14 officers are due to join them in the coming days, bringing the contingent to 33.

Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Patrick Tan, the contingent includes officers specialising in disaster victim identification and aerial surveillance.