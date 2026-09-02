Team of 19 Singapore police, forensic officers heads to Nepal for disaster relief efforts
Another 14 officers are due to join them in the coming days, bringing the contingent to 33.
SINGAPORE: Nineteen Singapore police and forensic officers have departed for Nepal to support disaster relief efforts following flash floods along the Nepal-China border.
The team, comprising 17 Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers and two officers from the Health Sciences Authority’s Forensic Medicine Division, left Singapore on Sep 1 and 2.
Another 14 officers are due to join them in the coming days, bringing the contingent to 33.
Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Patrick Tan, the contingent includes officers specialising in disaster victim identification and aerial surveillance.
Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann was at Changi Airport on Sep 1 to send off the advance team.
Singapore had announced last week that it would send officers specialising in disaster victim identification, in line with Nepal's request.
Nepali rescuers are still searching for survivors a week after the disaster, including by digging through packed sludge that has entombed multiple tunnels of hydropower plants.
So far, rescuers have recovered only bodies from tunnels, but teams were still digging, drilling and blasting through debris.
More than 1,100 bodies have been recovered, and nearly 4,500 people are missing.
Singapore will also send humanitarian supplies and personnel to support Nepal's ongoing relief efforts, including supplies from civilian sources and the Singapore Armed Forces.
The latest assistance comes on top of the government's earlier contribution of US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fundraising in support of relief efforts in Nepal.
The SRC has raised around S$1 million to date, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday.
MFA has also sent a response team to Nepal to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the disaster.