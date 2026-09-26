Helping the bereaved find closure: Singapore officers deployed to Nepal floods return home

SINGAPORE: When Assistant Superintendent Corelle Tan and her team arrived in Nepal about a week after the devastating floods, the disaster's scale overloaded her senses.

Many human remains were soaked in water and mud and in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“The sight, the smell, the touch, everything, and then operating in an unfamiliar environment. So that required constant self-regulation and focus on the work at hand,” said the disaster victim identification officer from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

ASP Tan spent days working closely with Nepali authorities to support victim identification efforts through post-mortem procedures, including fingerprint lifting.

She was among 35 Singapore police and forensic officers who departed for Nepal to support disaster relief efforts after the deadly flash floods along the Nepal-China border on Aug 26.

The floods have killed at least 1,400 people. More than 5,700 people remain missing, including at least 600 foreign nationals. Nine Singaporeans are among those who are still unaccounted for. CNA has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for updates on the Singaporeans.

At the request of the Nepali authorities, the Singapore contingent was deployed from Sep 1 to 18 to provide specialist support in disaster victim identification and aerial surveillance.

Called Operation Vanguard, the contingent comprised 31 SPF officers, two officers from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency’s (HTX) integrated forensic services, and two officers from the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) forensic medicine division.

The police held a welcome home reception for Operation Vanguard officers at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir on Saturday (Sep 26).

Speaking at the event, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said Operation Vanguard was “more than just a humanitarian mission”.

“It’s a demonstration of Singapore’s commitment to helping others in their times of need, and a reflection of the professionalism, compassion and really the operational excellence of our officers,” he said.

“The experience and operational knowledge gained, and partnerships strengthened through this deployment will benefit the SPF as well as Singapore long after the mission has ended.”