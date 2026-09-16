Fibre services fully restored after Bishan, Thomson disruption

SINGAPORE: Fibre services affected by an outage in parts of Bishan and Thomson have been fully restored, NetLink Trust (NLT) said on Wednesday (Sep 16).

Restoration was completed at 5.40am, NLT said in an update.

About 2,000 end-user connections had been affected by the disruption, which began on Tuesday.

NLT said the disruption was caused by damage to its fibre infrastructure during construction works carried out by a third-party contractor. It had said on Tuesday night that multiple fibre cables were damaged by a third-party contractor carrying out road-widening works.

The contractor was not engaged by NLT, the company said.

"We are conducting a thorough review of the incident and will take appropriate follow-up actions upon completion of our investigations", it said on Wednesday.

NLT said on Tuesday that recovery efforts were complicated by water ingress and obstructions at the damage site, which limited access to underground cables.

"Our teams worked continuously through the night to restore affected services as quickly and safely as possible," NLT said on Wednesday.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused and thank affected end users for their patience and understanding."

Customers who continue to experience service issues should contact their respective internet service providers for assistance, NLT added.

NLT owns and operates the fibre network infrastructure of Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network.

In April, NetLink Trust experienced a cable damage incident that disrupted fibre broadband services for about 5,000 users in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.