SCDF unveils new ambulance that can be reconfigured quickly to carry 2 patients at a time

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has unveiled its next-generation ambulance that can be reconfigured quickly to carry two patients at a time when needed.

The enhanced seventh-generation ambulance, launched in partnership with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), represents a "leap forward" in Singapore’s pre-hospital emergency care capabilities, SCDF said on Saturday (Aug 15).

The new ambulance was developed through consultation with frontline ambulance crews, such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMT).

Known as the Gen 7E ambulance, it will progressively replace the current sixth-generation ambulance fleet over the coming years.