Construction on new Brickland MRT station along North-South Line to start in 2024

SINGAPORE: Design and construction works on a new Brickland MRT station on the North-South Line are expected to start in 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Jul 28).

The station will be located between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations, and is targeted for completion in 2034.

This will be the third MRT station to be built on an existing elevated rail line - after Canberra station, also on the North-South Line, and Dover station along the East-West Line, said LTA in a news release.

First announced as part of the Land Transport Masterplan 2040, Brickland is also one of two new stations to be added to the North-South Line. The other station, Sungei Kadut, will be a new interchange station between Yew Tee and Kranji stations, said LTA in 2019.

"Brickland station will help commuters in the area save up to 15 minutes in travel time towards the city centre and the commercial hub in Jurong Lake District," said LTA on Friday.

For example, residents in Pavilion Estate travelling to Raffles Place can save up to 10 minutes with the new Brickland station, with the trip taking 40 minutes instead of the current 50 minutes.

And those living in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and heading to Jurong Lake District will take 10 minutes with the new station, compared to the current travel time of 25 minutes.