Ninja Van cuts 12% of Singapore workforce in latest round of layoffs

SINGAPORE: Logistics provider Ninja Van has laid off about 12 per cent of its employees in Singapore.

In response to CNA's queries, the company said on Tuesday (Aug 12) that the retrenchments were "not made lightly" and are part of a long-term effort to strengthen its business model and ensure sustainable growth.

Ninja Van added that it undertook a "strategic restructuring" of its teams. It also conducted a review of roles across the organisation to evaluate their alignment with future business needs, amid ongoing global logistics challenges and intense competition across Southeast Asia.

"Unfortunately, despite our efforts to minimise impact, we were unable to avoid layoffs and this has impacted an estimate of 12 per cent of our colleagues in Singapore."

CNA has asked Ninja Van for its total headcount in Singapore following the recent layoffs.

The latest round of job cuts comes after Ninja Van conducted layoffs in April and July last year, affecting its regional tech team and Singapore-based workforce, respectively.

Ninja Van said it is "streamlining" its headquarters functions to better support key growth areas like tech-enabled business-to-business restocking and cold chain logistics, while ensuring smooth operations across all services.

These changes position Ninja Van to remain agile, competitive, and future-focused, it added.