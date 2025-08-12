Ninja Van cuts 12% of Singapore workforce in latest round of layoffs
The logistics company had previously conducted two rounds of job cuts in 2024.
SINGAPORE: Logistics provider Ninja Van has laid off about 12 per cent of its employees in Singapore.
In response to CNA's queries, the company said on Tuesday (Aug 12) that the retrenchments were "not made lightly" and are part of a long-term effort to strengthen its business model and ensure sustainable growth.
Ninja Van added that it undertook a "strategic restructuring" of its teams. It also conducted a review of roles across the organisation to evaluate their alignment with future business needs, amid ongoing global logistics challenges and intense competition across Southeast Asia.
"Unfortunately, despite our efforts to minimise impact, we were unable to avoid layoffs and this has impacted an estimate of 12 per cent of our colleagues in Singapore."
CNA has asked Ninja Van for its total headcount in Singapore following the recent layoffs.
The latest round of job cuts comes after Ninja Van conducted layoffs in April and July last year, affecting its regional tech team and Singapore-based workforce, respectively.
Ninja Van said it is "streamlining" its headquarters functions to better support key growth areas like tech-enabled business-to-business restocking and cold chain logistics, while ensuring smooth operations across all services.
These changes position Ninja Van to remain agile, competitive, and future-focused, it added.
Employees impacted by the latest round of layoffs at Ninja Van will receive a severance package that is in line with the tripartite advisory on managing excess manpower and responsible retrenchment, which states that employees with two or more years of service are eligible for retrenchment benefits.
Affected employees with less than two years of service will also receive a severance package, the company said.
Medical insurance and mental health support will be extended until Dec 31, while the deadline for exercising vested employee stock options will be extended from 30 days to a year.
"Employees with relevant skills have been considered for redeployment into our growth verticals, if applicable," said Ninja Van.
The company added that affected employees will receive career transition support, such as outplacement networking, and recommendation or reference letters.
Listen:
UNION'S RESPONSE
In response to CNA's queries, the Supply Chain Employees' Union (SCEU) said that Ninja Van had informed it of the layoffs in advance.
While the company is not unionised, some of the affected employees are members of SCEU, which is a National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) affiliated union.
In retrenchment exercises where there are union members working in non-unionised companies, NTUC’s affiliated unions or associations will offer to help these members should they be affected.
"Ninja Van has assured SCEU that all alternative options have been explored, resulting in some workers being redeployed to other suitable positions within the company," said Mr Andy Ang, assistant executive secretary of the SCEU.
"For the other affected workers, SCEU engaged in discussions with Ninja Van to ensure fair compensation packages were provided, in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment."
Mr Ang added that SCEU is ready to provide its affected members with assistance and resources where needed.
These include connecting them to the labour movement’s network, such as NTUC’s e2i (Employment and Employability Institute).
Career coaches were deployed to Ninja Van's premises to provide career advisory support, said Mr Ang.
"For affected workers who opted for further assistance, e2i career coaches will continue to follow up with them post-exercise, offering personalised guidance and support."
Mr Ang added that pro-bono counselling was also provided by the College of Allied Educators to support the general well-being of affected workers.
"Affected workers who are Singaporeans can also receive more employment support through the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme by participating in e2i’s job search activities."
The scheme provides temporary financial support of up to S$6,000 (US$4,600) over six months for involuntarily unemployed individuals. Individuals will receive corresponding payouts when they meet the minimum points required for each month.
"Eligible union members can also tap into the Union Training Assistance Programme to offset training costs should they require skills upgrading," said Mr Ang.