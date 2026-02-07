Singapore monitoring Nipah virus case reported in Bangladesh; no cases here

MEASURES TAKEN BY SINGAPORE

Singapore has progressively stepped up precautionary measures since Jan 28.

These include requiring medical practitioners and laboratories to immediately notify CDA of confirmed or suspected cases, and alerting doctors to be vigilant for patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas.

Temperature screening has been implemented at air and sea checkpoints for arrivals from affected areas in India, while health advisories are being issued to travellers.

Singapore’s arrival health declarations have also been adjusted to include Nipah virus, and surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia has been enhanced.



CDA on Saturday reiterated its advice for travellers to affected areas to avoid food and drinks that may be contaminated by bats, such as raw date palm sap and fruit found on the ground.



The agency also advised travellers to avoid direct contact with sick individuals and animals, especially bats and pigs, as well as bat roosting areas.

CDA said it will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust public health measures when necessary.