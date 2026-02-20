Singapore to ease Nipah virus measures, stop airport temperature screening as India outbreak stabilises

SINGAPORE: Singapore will progressively ease some Nipah virus public health measures from Monday (Feb 23) as no cases have been reported in the country in connection with the outbreak in West Bengal or the case in Bangladesh.

The Communicable Diseases Agency said on Friday that it will remain vigilant against the virus even as Singapore returns to baseline surveillance levels.

“The Nipah virus situation in West Bengal has stabilised, with no new cases reported. No human-to-human Nipah virus transmission has been detected in Bangladesh,” it said.

From Monday, the agency will cease temperature screening at the airport and seaports for flights and ships arriving from affected areas in India, and stop disseminating Nipah virus health advisories for travellers at Singapore’s points of entry.

To maintain surveillance levels, the virus will continue to be covered by the SG Arrival health declarations and Maritime Declaration of Health.

CDA added that it will remind doctors to continue to be vigilant for Nipah virus infections in patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas. Medical practitioners and laboratories are required to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspect cases.

The agency said the Ministry of Manpower will maintain the current surveillance measures at the onboard centre for newly arrived migrant workers.

“Workers are consistently reminded to adopt precautionary measures against Nipah virus, practise good hygiene, and to seek care when unwell,” said CDA, adding that it will closely monitor the global situation and stands ready to adjust public health measures.

