North-South Corridor delay: Affected business to continue getting HDB rental rebates if eligible

SINGAPORE: Businesses in Housing and Development Board (HDB) rental shops that are most affected by the North-South Corridor delay will continue to receive rental rebates where there are grounds to do so, said Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 6).

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) had asked about the impact of the delay, and if additional financial support could be given to affected businesses and residents.

"Several businesses in HDB rental shops most affected by the construction works have been receiving rental rebates on a case-by-case basis. HDB will continue to extend these rebates where there are grounds to do so," said Mr Siow.

"But as a general principle, the government does not compensate stakeholders for project delays."

Doing so would add significant upfront costs to these projects, since the government would have to insure against "multiple unknown scenarios", he added.

"But that does not mean we are leaving businesses and residents to fend for themselves," he said.

After the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in September that the opening of the North-South Corridor will be delayed by two years due to unexpectedly challenging ground conditions, businesses near the North-South Corridor construction sites told CNA they were concerned about survival.

The project was originally expected to cost S$7.47 billion (US$5.8 billion). Responding to questions about the costs of the delay, Mr Siow said that it would likely result in a higher project cost, reiterating what LTA said in September.

Since LTA is still assessing the extent of permissible claims by contract, it cannot provide an updated project cost at this point and will do so later, he added.