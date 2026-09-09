Three complaints of NS-related workplace discrimination lodged from 2024 to 2025

SINGAPORE: Three complaints alleging workplace discrimination linked to National Service (NS) obligations were lodged from 2024 to 2025, Minister of State for Manpower Foo Cexiang said in parliament on Wednesday (Sep 9).

Operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) who believe they have been unfairly treated can approach the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) or Tripartite Alliance for Fair Employment Practices (TAFEP) for assistance, he added.

Mr Foo was responding to Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied), who asked about such complaints and how servicemen are protected against being passed over for promotion because of in-camp training.

Mr Tiong also asked why NS liability is not covered under the Workplace Fairness Act, which is due to take effect end-2027.

The Act establishes age, nationality, sex, race and disability as areas where workers are protected against discrimination. Employers who break the law can be ordered to attend educational workshops and pay financial penalties.

Mr Foo said the Act is “calibrated” to cover protected characteristics accounting for about 95 per cent of discrimination complaints sent to TAFEP and MOM.

The ministry will consider expanding its scope if evidence emerges of a sustained or significant increase in other forms of discrimination, he added.

PROTECTION IN TRIPARTITE GUIDELINES AND ENLISTMENT ACT

NSmen are currently protected under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, which prohibit workplace discrimination including on the basis of NS obligations, said Mr Foo.

Employers found in breach must address complaints and correct their practices, and may in egregious cases have their work pass privileges suspended.

Part 6 of the Enlistment Act also sets out specific duties of employers towards employees with NS obligations, including reinstating them after NS, granting leave of absence and not dismissing them over those obligations.

“To date, MINDEF has not had to pursue formal enforcement action under these provisions,” said Mr Foo. “Where concerns have been raised, MINDEF engages employers directly to clarify their obligations, and this approach has been effective in resolving issues.”

Mr Tiong noted that Australia and the United States, which have volunteer armies, have laws protecting reservists and people who must perform military service from discrimination by an employer.

“But for us, (with) a conscript army, a promotion gets no legal protection. Does the ministry not agree with me that it is a gap that we should remedy?” he asked.

Mr Foo said a "significant number" of employers have been supportive of workers' NS obligations, which he said is reflected in the low number of NS-related concerns raised with TAFEP and the ministries.

Authorities will continue monitoring feedback and review the legislation if needed, he added.