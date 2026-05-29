FairPrice widens price freeze to over 500 essentials until Aug 31

SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group will expand its price freeze of essential items in its supermarkets to include more than 500 products from Jun 1 to Aug 31, the company said on Friday (May 29).

It said the expanded price freeze comes as global economic uncertainty and supply chain strains persist.

The broadened price freeze will cover a greater variety of pantry staples, such as FairPrice housebrand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, as well as senior and baby care products.

FairPrice Group first froze prices on 100 everyday essentials in early April, before widening the effort to include more than 300 products and extending the price freeze to May 31.

Group CEO of FairPrice Group Vipul Chawla said: “Our rapid response in April proved that freezing prices works to protect household budgets.”

But he noted that prolonged global uncertainties would require a deeper and more sustained commitment.

“We are expanding our price freeze to more than 500 daily essentials because consistency in prices is the truest form of support we can offer for all in Singapore,” Mr Chawla said.

“By keeping these daily necessities consistently affordable and firmly within reach, we want all shoppers to feel secure that their grocery budget remains protected month after month.”

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng also acknowledged that the rising cost of living was a “real concern”.

“By keeping these prices consistent, families can better plan their expenses and worry less,” he said.

“NTUC and FairPrice Group's social mission is clear. No worker and their family should face rising costs alone, and we will continue to stand with them through any challenges,” Mr Ng said.

FairPrice Group also said it roll out tailored support initiatives in the coming months to address the unique needs to seniors and vulnerable communities.