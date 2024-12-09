Retirement and re-employment ages for NTUC employees to be raised in 2025 ahead of national schedule

SINGAPORE: The retirement and re-employment ages for all National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) employees will be raised from Jan 1, 2025, 1.5 years ahead of the national schedule.

NTUC said in a media statement on Monday (Dec 9) that the retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to 64 and 69 respectively, which is in line with the union's "commitment to age-inclusive employment practices".

About 2,356 employees across NTUC, NTUC Club and NTUC Enterprise, including FairPrice Group, Income Insurance and First Campus, are employed beyond the current retirement age of 63.

Out of those employees, about 448 of them will be able to benefit from the early raising of the retirement age, while about 271 employees can benefit from the re-employment age change.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang announced in March that the retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to the aforementioned ages in 2026.

This is part of a move to progressively increase the retirement age in Singapore to 65 by 2030.

Employers must also offer employees re-employment until they reach 69 years old and by 2030, the re-employment age will be increased to 70.