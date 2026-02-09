NTUC chief to call for mandatory advance notification when workers are retrenched

SINGAPORE: National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng will call for mandatory advance retrenchment notifications at this year's Budget debates, the labour movement said on Monday (Feb 9).

Currently, companies with at least 10 employees must notify the Ministry of Manpower if they retrench any employee within five working days after the employee is informed.

An administrative penalty of S$1,000 (US$790) can be imposed on an employer if it fails to do so.

Wilful disregard may result in strong enforcement action, although the Tripartite Guidelines on Mandatory Retrenchment Notifications do not specify what form this may take.

The notification is meant to enable tripartite partners to help retrenched employees find alternative jobs and identify relevant training to enhance their employability.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng previously said in parliament that not requiring advance notice strikes a balance between allowing employers enough time to finalise their decisions and collate the required information for submission, while still allowing for prompt provision of assistance to affected workers.

There have been reports of employers that did not give workers or their unions advance notice of retrenchment, such as bakery chain Twelve Cupcakes and e-commerce company Lazada.

In addition, Mr Ng will call for enhanced job support from companies to help retrenched workers access more jobs.

He will also ask the government to strengthen existing support, such as the Jobseeker Support Scheme for the involuntarily unemployed, as job disruptions driven by artificial intelligence (AI) become more frequent, said NTUC.

Singapore's 2026 Budget will be delivered on Thursday and debated in parliament thereafter.

"One area we are very focused on is to see how we can enable our professional white-collar class," Mr Ng told reporters on Monday.

"We know that our PMEs are worried about AI impact on their jobs," he said, referring to professionals, managers and executives. "We know too that many are very willing to adapt, upskill. And in the Budget, we will be seeking to advocate for support for them in upskilling."

According to a 2025 NTUC survey, 56 per cent of PMEs felt that they need to develop their skills to remain relevant, reflecting concerns about keeping up with AI disruptions.

PMEs make up 45 per cent of NTUC's membership base, which surpassed 1.4 million in 2025.