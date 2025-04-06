Nutrition labels for salt, saturated fat on selected food products to kick in mid-2027

SINGAPORE: Instant noodles, condiments and cooking oil sold in Singapore will by mid-2027 be required to carry a nutrition grade to signal to consumers how healthy the food products are.

Nutri-Grade labelling, which grades products A, B, C or D, currently focuses on sugar content and is compulsory for beverages.

The labelling will, by mid-2027, extend to include sodium and saturated fat content, and will be found on food products that are the key sources of sodium and saturated fat for Singapore residents.

While this was first announced in August last year by the Ministry of Health (MOH), details of how it will be rolled out were shared on Sunday (Apr 6) by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Speaking at an event marking the 55th anniversary of the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) held at the National Gallery Singapore, Mr Ong said that the number of Singaporeans diagnosed with heart disease has gone up in the past decade.