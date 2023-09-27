More Singapore residents becoming obese, with sodium intake on the rise: National surveys

SINGAPORE: Obesity continues to be on the rise in Singapore and many people are consuming more sodium, according to surveys by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Promotion Board (HPB).

The findings from MOH's National Population Health Survey 2022 and HPB's National Nutrition Survey 2022 were released on Wednesday (Sep 27).

MOH’s study tracked the health, risk factors and lifestyle practices of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74, from July 2021 to June 2022. Data was collected from around 8,000 adults through self-reported household interviews and about 9,000 adults through health examinations.

HPB’s survey monitored the dietary patterns and nutritional status of Singapore residents aged 18 to 69, from December 2021 to August 2022. A total of 3,000 participants were recruited.

Results showed that the prevalence of obesity was 11.6 per cent in 2021-2022, up from 10.5 per cent in 2019-2020 and 8.6 per cent in 2013.

This increase was mainly observed among residents aged 18 to 29 and 40 to 59.

The proportion of residents engaging in sufficient physical activity - defined as at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity in a week - also dropped from 84.6 per cent in 2019 to 74.9 per cent in 2022. This was observed across most age groups, said MOH.

The ministry said this was likely due to reduced commuting as a result of hybrid work arrangements, which have yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Just like in 2019, commuting was the largest contributor to total physical activity, at 44 per cent.

This was followed by leisure-time activity such as sports and exercise at 32 per cent, and work-related activity such as household chores at 24.1 per cent.