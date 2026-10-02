Singapore navy launches new Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel that can be adapted for different missions
This is the first of four offshore patrol vessels built to meet the increased demands and wider scope of maritime security operations, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence.
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has launched its first Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel that can be configured for a wide range of maritime security missions.
Christened Sentinel, it is the first of four offshore patrol vessels, which are Singapore government vessels built to meet the increased demands and wider scope of maritime security operations, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Friday (Oct 2).
The offshore patrol vessels are equipped with calibrated capabilities that allow them to respond to various maritime incidents in a measured and proportionate manner, the ministry said.
"This provides the Singapore government with more options to respond to maritime security incidents," it added.
MINDEF signed a contract with German shipbuilding company Fassmer to acquire the four new vessels, which will replace the existing Sentinel-class Maritime Security and Response Vessels (MSRVs).
The Sentinel-class MSRVs are refurbished ex-Fearless class patrol vessels, which were the first major warships designed and built locally to meet the navy's operational requirements. The first two MSRVs entered service in 2021.
The new vessels will be progressively delivered from 2028, said the ministry, adding that the MSRVs will remain in service until the offshore patrol vessels are fully operationalised.
The new offshore patrol vessels will inherit the missions of the MSRVs and provide flexibility to fulfil maritime security operations and protect Singapore’s territorial waters, said MINDEF.
"They will interoperate with vessels from other government agencies such as the Police Coast Guard and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for a range of maritime security missions," it added.
Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing officiated at the launch ceremony of the offshore patrol vessel at the Fassmer shipyard in Berne, Germany on Thursday.
German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Wilhelm Tobias Abry, the RSN's Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat, leaders of the surrounding German municipalities, and senior defence officials from both countries also attended the ceremony.
Mr Chan said: "In today’s world, we all know and we keep talking about the uncertainties that we are confronted with.
"Behind all these uncertainties - and having to manage all these uncertainties, what remains unchanged is the need for us to look for partners whom we can trust, and are reliable even in the toughest of times. I am happy to say that we have that in Germany."
He added that the project is a "symbol of the kind of deep relationship" between Singapore and Germany.
"A ship is built in a couple of years, but the ship will stay with us for a couple of decades, and throughout the couple of decades, it is that constant interaction between the people and the navies that makes this special," said Mr Chan.
Following the launch, Sentinel will undergo a series of platform acceptance and sea trials to validate the ship’s systems and performance before departing for Singapore, said MINDEF.
The remaining three offshore patrol vessels – Guardian, Protector and Bastion – are under construction, the ministry said.
WHAT THE NEW VESSELS CAN DO
The new vessels are larger than the MSRVs and are designed for greater endurance. They also have high manoeuvrability to operate effectively in Singapore's congested maritime environment.
With manpower-efficient features and modular capabilities, the offshore patrol vessels can be configured to respond to evolving threats over time, said MINDEF.
The offshore patrol vessels have white hulls with red racing stripes, in line with vessels operated by maritime security agencies around the world. They will fly the state marine ensign, which is used for government-owned or operated vessels on government non-commercial service.
These offshore patrol vessels can be configured for a range of maritime security missions, and this modular approach ensures that they can be adapted to meet evolving mission requirements over time.
They are also capable of launching both manned and unmanned craft. The vessels are equipped with a stern-launch and recovery system that allows for safe, controlled and efficient launch and recovery of craft from the stern, even in challenging sea conditions.
The system also reduces handling time and crew exposure, said MINDEF.
The offshore patrol vessels' bows are fitted with fenders that allow them to quickly go alongside other vessels, protecting both vessels during contact and manoeuvring.
Key operational spaces of the vessels are fitted with ballistic protection to ensure the crew's safety during operations.
A combined diesel-electric or diesel propulsion system gives the vessels flexibility to balance fuel efficiency and speed according to operational needs.
They can operate efficiently at lower speeds for long-duration patrols, or at high speeds when rapid response is required.
"This allows the offshore patrol vessels to maximise endurance without compromising (their) ability to respond quickly," said the defence ministry.
WEAPONS AND SENSORS
Each vessel has a displacement of 2,700 tonnes and measures 94.85m long and 15.2m wide, with a baseline crew of about 40 members.
It can travel in excess of 23 knots, or slightly over 42kmh, and has an endurance of more than 4,000 nautical miles – the maximum distance it can operate without refuelling or resupply.
The offshore patrol vessels are also equipped with weapons, namely the STRALES 76mm guided gun and the RAFAEL 30mm remotely-controlled weapon system, as well as sensors such as navigation and fire control radars and 360-degree navigation cameras.
They will also come with the Sitep Italia laser dazzler and acoustic hailing device, a less-lethal grenade launcher and a water cannon system.
"The launch of Sentinel is testament to the strong and substantive defence ties between Singapore and Germany," said MINDEF.
"Bilateral defence relations have strengthened with the signing of the enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement in 2018."
The agreement underpins bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as submarine training, defence technology and cyber defence.
Both defence establishments also cooperate and interact widely through high-level visits and dialogues, military exchanges, cross-attendance of professional courses, and technology collaboration, said MINDEF.