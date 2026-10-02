Singapore navy launches new Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel that can be adapted for different missions

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has launched its first Sentinel-class offshore patrol vessel that can be configured for a wide range of maritime security missions.

Christened Sentinel, it is the first of four offshore patrol vessels, which are Singapore government vessels built to meet the increased demands and wider scope of maritime security operations, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Friday (Oct 2).

The offshore patrol vessels are equipped with calibrated capabilities that allow them to respond to various maritime incidents in a measured and proportionate manner, the ministry said.

"This provides the Singapore government with more options to respond to maritime security incidents," it added.

MINDEF signed a contract with German shipbuilding company Fassmer to acquire the four new vessels, which will replace the existing Sentinel-class Maritime Security and Response Vessels (MSRVs).

The Sentinel-class MSRVs are refurbished ex-Fearless class patrol vessels, which were the first major warships designed and built locally to meet the navy's operational requirements. The first two MSRVs entered service in 2021.

The new vessels will be progressively delivered from 2028, said the ministry, adding that the MSRVs will remain in service until the offshore patrol vessels are fully operationalised.

The new offshore patrol vessels will inherit the missions of the MSRVs and provide flexibility to fulfil maritime security operations and protect Singapore’s territorial waters, said MINDEF.

"They will interoperate with vessels from other government agencies such as the Police Coast Guard and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for a range of maritime security missions," it added.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing officiated at the launch ceremony of the offshore patrol vessel at the Fassmer shipyard in Berne, Germany on Thursday.

German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Wilhelm Tobias Abry, the RSN's Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat, leaders of the surrounding German municipalities, and senior defence officials from both countries also attended the ceremony.

Mr Chan said: "In today’s world, we all know and we keep talking about the uncertainties that we are confronted with.

"Behind all these uncertainties - and having to manage all these uncertainties, what remains unchanged is the need for us to look for partners whom we can trust, and are reliable even in the toughest of times. I am happy to say that we have that in Germany."

He added that the project is a "symbol of the kind of deep relationship" between Singapore and Germany.

"A ship is built in a couple of years, but the ship will stay with us for a couple of decades, and throughout the couple of decades, it is that constant interaction between the people and the navies that makes this special," said Mr Chan.