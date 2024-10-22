Oil pipeline leak: Clean-up targeted to be competed in 'coming days'

SINGAPORE: Clean-up operations following the oil leak from a Shell pipeline are targeted to be completed in the "coming days", the authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 22).

There have also been no other oil sightings at sea or ashore as of 3pm.

In an update on the situation, Singapore agencies said in a joint statement that the clean-up of oil in the channel between Pulau Bukom and Bukom Kechil was progressing.

"The clearing of the remaining trapped oil within the containment booms in the channel and the cleaning of the stained rock bunds and infrastructure are targeted to be completed in the coming days."

Oil spill containment measures were activated after leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil on Sunday.

Shell said on Monday that about 30 to 40 metric tonnes of “slop” - a mixture of oil and water - had leaked into the sea.

"We have deployed containment booms, anti-pollution crafts and spraying of dispersant to contain and break up the oil as part of ongoing clean-up effort,” said the company.